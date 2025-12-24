2 policemen killed in Moscow explosion during arrest attempt

 Contact Us
Published December 24,2025
The Russian investigative committee said on Wednesday that two police officers were killed in an explosion while detaining a suspicious individual in Moscow.

According to a preliminary investigation, two traffic police officers noticed a suspicious person near their patrol car on Yeltskaya Street on Tuesday night. When they approached him for detention, an explosive device detonated, killing the two police officers as well as the suspect.

Investigators and forensic experts initiated an investigation at the scene.