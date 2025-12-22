US envoy hails plans to disarm Iraqi armed groups, calls for ‘binding national framework’

US envoy to Iraq Mark Savaya welcomed on Monday the disarmament plans of Iraqi armed groups, calling for a national framework to ensure a comprehensive and irreversible process.

"The reported steps by Iraqi armed groups toward disarmament are a welcome and encouraging development," Savaya said on US social media company X.

He called the move "a positive response" to calls from religious authorities in the country, stressing that the disarmament process "must be comprehensive, irreversible, and implemented through a clear and binding national framework" to ensure a lawful transition of members of armed groups into civilian life.

"Iraq stands today at a decisive crossroads," Savaya said. "It can move forward on a path of sovereignty, stability, prosperity, unity, and the rule of law, or it can remain trapped in a cycle of fragmentation and insecurity, where illegal armed groups exploit national resources for personal benefit and external agendas, further undermining the authority of the state."

Recently, several Iraqi militias expressed readiness to lay down their weapons under state control following calls from religious authorities, according to local media. The reports came as the country moves closer to forming a new parliament after the Nov. 11 elections.

Iraq is home to multiple armed groups that have long been a source of internal political tension and international concern, particularly regarding state sovereignty, security reform, and the rule of law.



