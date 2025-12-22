Gang members given hundred-years-long sentences in El Salvador

Inmates remain in their cell as Costa Rica's Minister of Security Gerald Campos tours the Centre for Terrorism Confinement (CECOT) during a visit organized by El Salvador's Presidency in Tecoluca, El Salvador, on April 4, 2025. (AFP File Photo)

El Salvador announced prison sentences for hundreds of gang members on Sunday, with some of the convicted receiving terms of hundreds of years.

In a post on X, the Attorney General's office said that 248 members of the notorious Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) street gang had received "exemplary sentences" for 43 homicides and 42 disappearances, among other crimes.

It did not specify the date of the sentencing or whether the accused had been tried en masse.

One individual was sentenced to 1,335 years in prison, while 10 others received prison terms ranging from 463 to 958 years, the post said.

Since March 2022, President Nayib Bukele has been cracking down on gangs under a state of emergency that allows for arrests without warrants.

More than 90,000 people have been detained, and some 8,000 have been released after being found not guilty, according to official sources.

Bukele's campaign against gangs has reduced homicides to historically low levels in the Central American country, but human rights groups accuse the security forces of committing abuses.

According to the Salvadoran government, MS-13 and another gang, Barrio 18, are responsible for the deaths of approximately 200,000 people in three decades.

The two gangs once controlled an estimated 80 percent of the country, and El Salvador had one of the highest homicide rates in the world.

The United States has designated MS-13 and several other gangs in Central and South America as foreign terrorist organizations.























