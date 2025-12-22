3 Palestinians injured by gunfire from illegal Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank

Three Palestinians were injured Monday by gunfire from illegal Israeli settlers near the town of Anata, north of East Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank, Israeli media said.

Two of the injured sustained serious injuries after Jewish shepherds opened fire near Anata and were rushed to Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem for medical attention, Israel's public broadcaster KAN reported.

KAN said illegal settlers also attacked the village of Mikhmas, northeast of East Jerusalem, throwing stones at Palestinians and left-wing activists, causing damage to a vehicle.

Separately, Israeli forces arrested a local council member after raiding his home west of Ramallah in the central West Bank, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

In the southern West Bank, the Israeli army distributed demolition notices for six houses under construction in the town of Tarqumiya, west of Hebron, for lacking building permits, Wafa said.

Israeli forces and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,102 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, injured nearly 11,000, and detained around 21,000 since October 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.