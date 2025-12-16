Philippines, US hold joint maritime drills

Philippine and US forces held joint maritime drills in the West Philippine Sea, according to official statement, issued on Tuesday.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines and the US Indo-Pacific Command conducted their 10th Bilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity on Monday in the West Philippine Sea, the statement said, as posted on US social media platform Facebook.

The West Philippine Sea is the official designation used by the Philippines for parts of the South China Sea within its exclusive economic zone.

During the exercises, Philippine forces deployed the frigate BRP Miguel Malvar (FFG-06), three A-29B Super Tucano aircraft, three FA-50 fighter jets and a Sokol search-and-rescue helicopter, while the US Indo-Pacific Command contributed the guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG-62), an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter and a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft.

Activities during the exercise included communication checks, maritime domain awareness reporting, raid exercises, division tactics, officer-of-the-watch maneuvers, and low-pass fly-bys.

The two countries also held the ninth round of maritime drills on Dec. 9-10.