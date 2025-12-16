Flash floods in Bolivia kill 20

Floods triggered by heavy rainfall in Bolivia over the weekend have killed at least 20 people, authorities said.

Vice Minister of Civil Defense Alfredo Troche told reporters on Sunday that severe flooding struck the city of Santa Cruz after the Pirai River overflowed its banks.

Many people remain missing, Troche said, adding that search and rescue operations are continuing around the clock.

President Rodrigo Paz said a crisis and situation room was established at the Government Palace in the administrative capital La Paz to closely monitor developments in the affected areas.

Paz said efforts are underway to declare a national state of emergency in the flood-hit regions.

He warned that the effects of the El Nino and La Nina climate patterns are continuing and the country could face heavy rainfall over the next three to five months, followed by periods of drought.