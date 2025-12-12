UN fears 'regional conflagration' over eastern DR Congo

The UN's peacekeeping chief warned Friday of the risk of a spreading "conflagration" in Africa's Great Lakes region as Rwanda-backed M23 fighters make territorial gains in eastern DR Congo.

"In recent days, the new offensive launched by the AFC/M23 in South Kivu has revived the specter of a regional conflagration with incalculable consequences," Jean-Pierre Lacroix told the UN Security Council.

"The conflict is becoming increasingly regionalized," he said, citing "the direct or indirect involvement of armed forces and groups from neighboring countries, as well as the cross-border movements of displaced populations and combatants."

M23 fighters asserted control over Uvira in eastern DR Congo on Friday, making locals sweep the streets after the city's capture two days ago, residents told AFP.

Part of an offensive launched at the beginning of December in South Kivu province along the Burundian border, the armed group's takeover of Uvira follows its capture of the major cities of Goma and Bukavu in January and February.

Lacroix on Friday also warned of the possible breakup of DR Congo.

"Recent developments pose a serious risk of the progressive fragmentation of the Democratic Republic of Congo, particularly its eastern part," he said.

