UN special rapporteur denounces 'Israeli genocide with complicity of states'

Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory, condemned on Monday "brutality of the Israeli genocide" in Gaza, saying it was carried out "with the complicity of far too many states."

"At the Doha Forum I denounced the brutality of the Israeli genocide, carried out with the complicity of far too many States," Albanese wrote on US social media platform X.

She called on the international community to take urgent action, saying: "The States who want to preserve what remains of multilateralism must build new alliances fast, and stand as UNITED NATIONS for real, cornering the bullies."

Israel has killed more than 70,000 people, mostly women and children, in Gaza since October, actions many countries and groups term as genocide. Meanwhile, South Africa's 2023 case at the International Court of Justice, accusing Israel of genocidal acts in the enclave, continues.

A ceasefire was reached two months ago, but Israeli violations continue unabated.

Albanese, in her October report, "Gaza Genocide: a collective crime," said "third states" have provided direct support, material aid, diplomatic protection and, in some cases, active participation in Israeli actions in Gaza.