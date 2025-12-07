News World Wadephul urges Beijing to pressure Moscow over Ukraine

Ahead of his inaugural visit to China, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Sunday urged Beijing to use its influence on Moscow during consultations on a ceasefire in Ukraine.

"No other country has as much influence on Russia as China and is able to use its weight for ensuring that Russia is at last prepared for serious negotiations on respecting Ukraine's sovereignty," Wadephul said in Berlin.



"It is in our interests for China to contribute to achieving a just and durable peace in Ukraine," Wadephul added. China has been accused by the West of supporting the Russian war effort, while insisting on being neutral.



Wadephul said engaging with China was essential in times of growing international tensions and that freedom, security and prosperity were closely linked to Beijing.



"That means that conducting this dialogue lies in our interest – in direct exchange and with fairness," he said.



While in China, Wadephul is to address Beijing's restrictions on the export of the rare earths essential for much of German industry.



Wadephul is to be received by Vice President Han Zheng, while also holding talks on key issues with Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Trade Minister Wang Wentao. He will also meet Liu Haixing, minister in the international section of the central committee of the Communist Party.



Germany's top diplomat will also raise the situation in the Middle East, as well as concerns regarding the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait. A change to Taiwan's status could only occur by agreement and by peaceful means, he stressed.



He said that China, as a permanent UN Security Council member, bore responsibility for peace and stability and for upholding the principles of the UN Charter.



Wadephul had intended to visit China at the end of October as the first minister to do so in Chancellor Friedrich Merz's new government but withdrew after failing to receive confirmation of appointments with key leaders.



Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil was the first to visit in mid-November. Merz plans to travel to Beijing at the beginning of next year.











