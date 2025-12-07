Turkish FM meets leaders from Norway, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Somalia in Doha

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a series of high-level bilateral meetings on the margins of the Doha Forum on Sunday, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan met with Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Qatar's capital, though no further details were shared on the content of their talks.

He also met with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al-Sheibani. According to the sources, Fidan marked "December 8 Freedom Day," congratulated the Syrian people and his counterpart, and said Türkiye would continue supporting efforts to achieve stability, security, and prosperity in Syria.

The ministers discussed bilateral and regional issues and reviewed the latest developments regarding the March 10 agreement announced by the Syrian presidency that envisioned integrating the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) -- dominated by the YPG/PKK terror group -- into Syria's state apparatus, stressing the country's territorial integrity and rejecting any separatist designs.

Fidan additionally held talks with Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein. Their meeting covered regional security, as well as economic and energy cooperation between the two countries, according to diplomatic sources.

Fidan also met Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam during the forum, the Foreign Ministry said in a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

In another engagement, Fidan met with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide as part of his Doha program.

According to the information obtained from Turkish diplomatic sources, the meeting addressed the situation in Gaza, developments regarding Ukraine, and the civil war in Sudan.

The 23rd edition of the Doha Forum opened Saturday under the theme Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress.

The two-day event brought together senior officials and global figures, including Fidan, Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Anadolu is the forum's global communications partner.





























