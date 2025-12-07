Trump says illegal drugs coming to US by sea down 94%, land operations to start

US President Donald Trump said Saturday that illegal drugs entering the country by sea are down 94% and announced plans to begin similar operations on land.

"I'm trying to figure out who the other 6% is, because frankly, I think ... they got to be the bravest people," he said in Washington at the State Department Kennedy Center honors medal presentation dinner, referring to those still attempting to bring drugs into the country.

Trump said a similar process will begin on land, stating: "We know every route, we know every house, we know where they live. We know everything about them."

Critics contend that Trump tends to make up or exaggerate numbers in order to boost his reputation.

Trump described drug trafficking as "like a terrible war," suggesting that 300,000 people were killed by illegal drugs last year, and vowing not to let this happen.

The US has carried out at least 22 strikes in both the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean on boats suspected of transporting narcotics since September, killing at least 87 people. Members of Congress have questioned the effectiveness of the strikes as well as their legality, as the administration has not produced evidence that the boats were actually carrying drugs, and those aboard were killed without being given a chance to prove their innocence.

- Kennedy Center Honors

Earlier in the day, Trump awarded gold medallions to actor and filmmaker Sylvester Stallone, members of the rock band Kiss, disco singer Gloria Gaynor, actor Michael Crawford, and musician George Strait.

The State Department hosts the annual Kennedy Center Honors Medallion Ceremony, where recipients receive recognition for lifetime contributions to American performing arts.

Speaking at the dinner, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio honored the recipients, saying they have given America prominence globally and represented the country well.

"One of the great American exports is our culture and our talent. It inspires the world," he said.

In many cases, he said, people's first exposure to America comes through culture and entertainment, whether that means movies, television, music, or another medium.

"They call it 'soft power,' but what it really means is the influence of our culture ... (to) people around the world," said Rubio.

Trump earlier this year carried out a controversial takeover of the Kennedy Center, ousting its board of trustees and replacing them with supporters. He also boasted of his doing most of the selection of this year's winners, choosing honorees that were to his liking.