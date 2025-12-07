News World Man drives car into Rhine river and drowns

Rheinstetten police said on Sunday that a man drove his car into the Rhine south of Karlsruhe overnight, sinking beneath the waters.

A man drove his car into the Rhine south of the German city of Karlsruhe overnight and sank with it beneath the waters, police in the town of Rheinstetten said on Sunday.



Eyewitnesses called the emergency services when they saw the car driving over a Rheinstetten ferry jetty into the water, they said. Police are working on the assumption that the driver drowned.



Overnight rescue efforts proved unsuccessful and were to resume after daybreak.



Police believe the driver was alone in the car.












