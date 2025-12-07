British photographer Martin Parr, famed for vivid portraits of UK life, dies at 73

British photographer Martin Parr poses at the Bourg Tibourg Hotel in Paris, on September 26, 2022. (AFP File Photo)

British documentary photographer Martin Parr, known for capturing the quirks and character of everyday life in the UK with sharp clarity and humor, has died at the age of 73.

In a statement on Sunday, the Martin Parr Foundation said: "It is with great sadness that we announce that Martin Parr died yesterday at home in Bristol."

Parr had told Esquire magazine earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with myeloma, a form of blood cancer, and acknowledged that the disease was incurable.

The Martin Parr Foundation and Magnum Photos said they will jointly work to safeguard and promote his legacy, noting that further details will be shared later, and emphasized that he will be deeply missed.

Parr gained recognition for his keen portrayal of the English class system, capturing scenes ranging from sunbathers to Conservative clubs, village fairs and casual coffee gatherings — all rendered in striking color and with his characteristic wit.

He rose to prominence in the mid-1980s with The Last Resort, a series taken between 1983 and 1985 that showed holidaymakers at the seaside town of New Brighton near Liverpool.

Speaking to The Guardian's Miranda Sawyer in February, Parr said he had known from childhood that photography would be his path.

"I knew I would be a photographer from the age of 13, 14, and I knew what was good even then. I was obsessive about photography. All artists are obsessive, I think," he said.

Though Parr spent decades photographing around the world — from North Korea and Albania to Japan and Russia — he often said he took the greatest pleasure in ordinary places such as supermarkets.

He continued shooting well into his 70s, most recently publishing an autobiographical photo collection with dry, humorous reflections titled Utterly Lazy and Inattentive.

Parr published more than 100 books during his career and founded the Martin Parr Foundation in Bristol, which houses his archives.

His studio said he is survived by his wife, Susie, his daughter, Ellen, his sister, Vivien, and his grandson, George.