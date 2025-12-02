US envoy Witkoff set to visit Moscow for talks on Ukraine peace plan

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is expected in Moscow on Tuesday for further talks on efforts to end the war in Ukraine.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Witkoff is scheduled to meet President Vladimir Putin in the afternoon, according to the Russian state news agency TASS.



US President Donald Trump had previously confirmed the envoy's trip, though without providing details.



The visit follows a meeting in Florida on Sunday between US officials and a Ukrainian delegation, who reported that progress had been made but stressed that substantial work still lay ahead.



The discussions centre on a US-backed 28-point proposal to end the war, which has been ongoing for more than three and a half years.



The plan has been criticized by many observers as a "Russian wish list."



European partners and Ukraine have since reworked parts of the proposal with US officials, though several points remain contentious.

