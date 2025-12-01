Trump envoy Steve Witkoff to travel to Moscow as momentum builds in Ukraine peace talks

US special envoy Steve Witkoff will fly to Moscow on Monday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss a peace plan for ending the war in Ukraine, according to an American official who spoke to Fox News.

His trip comes as negotiations between Ukraine and Russia appear to be making headway, with the White House promoting a peace proposal aimed at ending the nearly four-year conflict.

On Sunday, Witkoff, a key player in brokering a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, met in Florida with Ukrainian negotiators alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio and senior advisor Jared Kushner.

Rubio characterized the discussions as "very productive." In a statement, he emphasized that the objective is "not just the end of the war."

"Obviously, that's essential and fundamental. We want to see the end of the killing and the death and the suffering, and I'm sure the Ukrainian side, I know they do as well," Rubio said.

"They want peace. But it's also about securing an end to the war that leaves Ukraine sovereign and independent and with an opportunity at real prosperity," he added.