Putin to meet US envoy Witkoff on Tuesday: Kremlin

The Kremlin on Monday said that an expected meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff will take place in Moscow on Tuesday afternoon.

"Yes, indeed, a meeting with Witkoff is planned for tomorrow," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a press briefing, adding the talks would take place in the afternoon.

Peskov said that footage of the meeting in the Russian capital will be published, but neither confirmed nor denied whether a statement will be issued after the negotiations.

He further said that Putin will hold several non-public meetings today in preparation for tomorrow's meeting, but gave no further details.

The spokesman reaffirmed Russia's accusations against Ukraine over an attack on the infrastructure of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium in the Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk, adding the Kremlin has no information on whether an investigation is underway into the incident, which took place Saturday.

He went on to say that Putin's schedule is currently overloaded, and that a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is scheduled to arrive in Russia on a two-day visit on Monday, is "not yet" scheduled.

Peskov added that the Kremlin cannot share any information regarding ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's stay in Russia.