Germany and Poland to hold Berlin talks to boost bilateral ties

Germany and Poland are set to hold intergovernmental consultations in Berlin on Monday with a focus on strengthening bilateral ties.



The talks will be led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.



The intergovernmental consultations are joint Cabinet meetings in which several ministers from both countries participate to coordinate policy.



Key topics this year include continued support for Ukraine following Russia's invasion, NATO and regional security and economic ties.



Historical issues are also expected to surface. Polish President Karol Nawrocki has repeatedly called for reparations for Germany's occupation of Poland during World War II, most recently during his inaugural visit to Berlin in September.



Both Merz and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier have firmly rejected such claims.



While Tusk's centre-left government no longer openly pursues reparations, it still expects Berlin to offer a meaningful gesture to surviving victims of the occupation.



Former chancellor Olaf Scholz had pledged such support in July 2024, but no concrete steps followed.



Merz has emphasized the importance of relations with Poland, visiting Warsaw and Paris shortly after taking office in May.



A joint declaration is expected at the conclusion of talks, focusing primarily on security, defence and economic cooperation.



