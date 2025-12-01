Colombia expresses concern over US warning on Venezuelan airspace

A plane from Venezuelan airline Estelar is seen on the runway at the Simon Bolivar International Airport in Maiquetia, La Guaira State, Venezuela, on November 30, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Colombia's Foreign Ministry expressed concern Sunday over a Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) issued by the US indicating risks to civil aviation in Venezuelan airspace due to a worsening security situation, increased military activity and GPS interference.

Bogota warned that aeronautical information affecting specific airspace must be coordinated with the responsible state.

The ministry said a notice issued by a third party without proper coordination with Venezuelan authorities introduces operational uncertainty that could compromise the safety of international civil aviation.

Colombia reaffirmed that Latin America and the Caribbean is a "zone of peace," noting that unilateral military measures or those impacting air safety generate unnecessary tensions and affect regional stability.

It emphasized that uncoordinated actions in a sovereign state's airspace contradict the "spirit of cooperation" and mutual respect.

Colombia vowed to monitor the situation and promote respect for international regulations in air navigation, the principles of sovereignty, non-interference and the peaceful settlement of disputes in multilateral forums.

The statement follows US President Donald Trump's announcement on social media Saturday that airspace "above and surrounding" Venezuela should be considered "completely shut down." Venezuela criticized the statement and demanded "unconditional respect" for its airspace.

Also Sunday, Colombian President Gustavo Petro released a statement on the US social media company X's platform condemning Trump's remarks.

"The closure of Venezuelan airspace is completely illegal. The ICAO must convene immediately," he said, referring to the International Civil Aviation Organization.

"There is no authorization from the UN Security Council for military action against our neighbor. The US Senate has not authorized armed intervention. International order must be preserved, and Latin America and the Caribbean must say so without fear," he said.

"Venezuela needs more democracy, and democracy is a product only of its internal forces and its people."

"No airline should accept illegal orders regarding the airspace of any country. I urge President Trump to return to respecting the international legal order, which is the accumulated wisdom of human civilization," he added.