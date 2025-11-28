Trump: 'US to permanently pause migration from 'Third World Countries’

US President Donald Trump on Thursday laid out a new immigration vision, declaring a permanent pause on migration from what he described as "Third World Countries."

"Even as we have progressed technologically, Immigration Policy has eroded those gains and living conditions for many.

"I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Trump also vowed to reverse many of the immigration-related policies enacted under the previous Biden administration.

The president said he will "terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden's Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country."



