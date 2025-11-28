TÜRKIYE REELECTED TO COUNCIL OF UNS INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION

 Contact Us
On Friday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced that Türkiye has been reelected to the council of the UN's International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Published November 28,2025
Türkiye has been reelected to the council of the UN's International Maritime Organization (IMO), the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced Friday.

In a statement, the ministry said the result highlights Türkiye's active and trusted role in maritime safety, environmental protection, international shipping, and port services.

"Türkiye will continue to make tangible contributions to multilateral cooperation in the maritime sector."

Since first seeking a seat in 1999, Türkiye has maintained uninterrupted representation on the IMO Council, demonstrating its longstanding expertise and capacity in global maritime affairs, the ministry added.

The 34th assembly of the UN agency is ongoing in London through Dec. 3.