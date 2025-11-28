Türkiye, Armenia hold 2nd technical talks on rehabilitating cross-border railway link

Türkiye and Armenia on Thursday held the second round of technical talks on the rehabilitation and operationalization of the Kars-Gyumri cross-border railway link, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced.

The talks, held at the Akyaka-Akhurik border crossing between Türkiye and Armenia and in the city of Gyumri in Armenia, involved representatives from relevant institutions of both countries.

"They held the second round of technical discussions aimed at the rehabilitation and reactivation" of the railway between the city of Kars, in northeastern Türkiye -- some 48 kilometers (30 miles) from the Armenian border -- and Gyumri, in Armenia, the ministry said.

They were part of the framework established during meetings between special envoys for the Türkiye-Armenia normalization process, the ministry added.