Trump says US just ordered ‘a lot more’ B-2 bombers

The US has ordered "a lot more" B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, President Donald Trump announced Thursday.

"You saw that with Iran, with those beautiful B-2 bombers, they totally obliterated the nuclear potential, nuclear supply of Iran," he said, speaking virtually with US military service members.

"We just ordered a lot more of them. And the reason we did is they were totally incredible, totally invisible," he added.

Trump authorized US strikes that targeted Iran's nuclear facilities in June amid concerns that the military action could lead to a wider regional conflagration.

The US struck the Fordo and Natanz facilities with 14 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs dropped from B-2 stealth bombers, US Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine said in June shortly after Operation Midnight Hammer was conducted.



