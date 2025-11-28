Tanker hit by blast and fire north of Bosphorus strait

An explosion and fire broke out in the engine room of a tanker in the Black Sea to the north of Bosphorus strait on Friday, shipping agency Tribeca said.

The tanker Kairos, sailing under the Gambian flag and in ballast, was some 52 miles north of the Bosphorus when the incident occurred, the agency said.

Tribeca said reports indicated that the ship may have struck a mine and be in danger of sinking, adding that rescue tugboats and coast guards were dispatched to assist.

Shipping traffic through the strait continued, the agency also said.







