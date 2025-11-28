Russia adds Human Rights Watch to "undesirable" organisations list

 Contact Us
Human Rights Watch was added to Russia's list of "undesirable" organisations on Friday, a move that effectively bans the New York-based pressure group from operating in the country.

Published November 28,2025
Russia did not give a reason for the decision, and Human Rights Watch, which was forced to shutter its offices in Russia in 2022, did not immediately comment.

Since Russia launched its offensive on Ukraine in February 2022, the country's justice ministry has banned dozens of groups critical of Kremlin policy or Moscow's conduct in the war.

Human Rights Watch, which investigates and publishes reports on abuses perpetrated by militaries and governments worldwide, has repeatedly condemned the war and accused the Russian military of carrying out a "litany of violations" -- a charge Moscow denies.

Among other organisations labelled as "undesirable" in Russia are the World Wildlife Fund, Greenpeace, Transparency International and the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

The label makes anyone who works with the group or donates money to them liable to prosecution in Russia.