Lavrov says Putin, Orban had 'very positive talk' in Moscow

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban had "a very positive talk" in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

In an interview with Russia's VGTRK television and radio company, Lavrov said that Moscow respects Hungary's position on settling the conflict in Ukraine.

"The president was negotiating, and we tried to help him at his request. I think it was a very positive conversation," he said.

Asked whether he expects Orban to brief US President Donald Trump on the meeting's results, Lavrov replied: "I cannot guess what the plans of the head of a sovereign state are," adding that Russia does not object if he does so.

Separately, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told reporters in Moscow that Putin reassured Orban that should a peace summit on Ukraine take place, it would be held in Budapest.

According to Szijjarto, the Hungarian prime minister also received Putin's assurances that Russia would fulfill its obligations to supply oil and gas to Hungary.