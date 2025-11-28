Kremlin: Kyiv gripped by deep political crisis

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday the resignation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff had plunged the country into a deep political crisis.

"In Kyiv, events are taking place which reflect a deep political crisis provoked by corruption scandals," TASS news agency said Peskov told reporters.

"I don't think anyone needs at the moment to provide an answer to the question of what this will lead to in the end."

Andriy Yermak, a close ally of Zelensky who has headed Ukraine's negotiation team at U.S.-backed peace talks, quit on Friday, hours after anti-corruption agents searched his home in connection with an alleged fraud scheme in the energy sector.









