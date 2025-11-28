Former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo gets jail time for 2022 coup attempt

Former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo got a sentence of over 11 years in prison on Thursday for conspiracy to rebel in connection with his failed 2022 coup attempt.

The ruling also included a two-year disqualification from holding public office for undermining the constitutional order. However, the court acquitted Castillo of the charges of abuse of authority and public disturbance.

The Supreme Court simultaneously convicted his former Cabinet ministers, Betssy Chavez and Willy Huerta, along with former advisor Anibal Torres, of the same crime, fulfilling a prosecution request.

Castillo was tried for his actions of Dec. 7, 2022 when he announced the dissolution of Congress and declared a state of emergency. By dissolving parliament, Castillo was trying to circumvent an imminent vote seeking his removal for "moral incapacity."

On that same day, police arrested him as he departed the Government Palace, reportedly en route to the Mexican Embassy with his family. Congress immediately proceeded to remove him from office.

Castillo had been in power for only 16 months and had already survived two previous attempts to remove him. His brief tenure was marked by political instability, including five Cabinet changes, which led to significant internal paralysis.

A former rural teacher and trade unionist, Castillo won the 2021 election in a runoff against Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori.