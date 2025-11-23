Zelensky calls for air defences as allies meet on Trump peace plan

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday called on Ukraine's allies to help improve the country's air defences in the face of continuing Russian attacks as talks began in Geneva on a peace plan put forward by US President Donald Trump.



Noting the start of talks involving the United States, Germany, Britain and France, Zelensky posted on Telegram: "Parallel to the diplomatic path, we must do all we can to reinforce our protection against these vicious Russian attacks."



The Ukrainian president added: "It is very important to accelerate all of our agreements with our partners on air defence systems and missiles."



The Geneva talks were on Sunday to discuss Trump's 28-point plan to end the war that began with the Russian invasion in February 2022.



The plan calls on Ukraine to make territorial and other concessions, and Zelensky has said that the country is facing "one of the most difficult moments in our history."



In his Telegram post, Zelensky said that Russia had launched more than 1,050 drones, around 1,000 glide bombs and more than 60 rockets and cruise missiles at Ukraine over the past week.



In an attached video, he recalled that 33 people had been killed on Wednesday when a Russian missile attack hit an apartment block in Ternopil in western Ukraine. The dead included six children, and a further 100 people were injured.



Six people remained missing after rescue work had been completed on Saturday evening, Zelensky said.



