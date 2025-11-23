UN chief 'strongly' condemns deadly attacks in Congo

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday "strongly" condemned deadly attacks by the Allied Democratic Forces armed group in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

On US social media company X, Guterres said the UN remains "fully committed" through the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) to support Congolese authorities in protecting civilians, preventing human rights violations, and combating impunity.

In a statement through his spokesperson, Guterres on Saturday conveyed his condolences to the families and communities affected by the attacks, saying the UN stands in solidarity with them.

The attacks in Lubero, North Kivu on Nov. 13-19 resulted in the deaths of at least 89 people, including at least 20 women.

UN SECURITY COUNCIL WELCOMES CONGO PEACE FRAMEWORK SIGNING



The UN Security Council on Saturday welcomed the signing of the Doha Framework for Peace between Congo's government and the M23 rebel movement as an important step toward de-escalation and addressing the conflict's root causes in eastern Congo.

Council members expressed appreciation to Qatar and the US for their role in mediation and reaffirmed the "key role" of the African Union and Togo. They urged signatories to materialize commitments to a "permanent, effective and verifiable ceasefire," calling on them to "work in good faith" toward finalizing remaining protocols and technical arrangements.

The council reiterated concerns regarding the security and humanitarian situation in eastern Congo. Member states demanded all parties fully comply with international law, including provisions governing civilian protection, and reiterated that perpetrators of violations of international humanitarian law and human rights abuses must be held accountable.



























