Indonesia confirms 48 citizens arrested in Myanmar online scam raid

Indonesia has confirmed the arrest of its 48 nationals in Myanmar after local authorities carried out a sweeping operation against an online scam network in Kayin state.

"Based on initial information obtained from Myanmar's national media, 611 foreign nationals, including 48 Indonesian citizens, were arrested by Myanmar authorities in the raid," said a statement by the Indonesian Embassy in Yangon.

"In addition, on November 20, 2025, information was also received from one of the arrested Indonesian citizens, stating that there were around 200 Indonesians caught in the raid and requesting assistance to be repatriated to Indonesia," the statement added.

The statement said that the embassy is committed to ensuring the protection of all affected Indonesian citizens, including facilitating their repatriation, and ensuring consular access.

It urged Indonesian citizens to exercise caution when considering overseas job offers, particularly those offering unusually high salaries without an official recruitment process.





