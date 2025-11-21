UN criticizes unilateral sanctions targeting International Criminal Court officials

A UN spokesman on Friday criticized the use of unilateral sanctions against officials linked to the International Criminal Court (ICC), warning that such measures undermine the global justice system and inflict significant personal harm.

Stephane Dujarric was asked to comment on an article by Le Monde which detailed the sweeping disruptions the US measures have caused to French Judge Nicolas Guillou's work and daily life after his approval of arrest warrants for Israeli officials last year.

In August, the US sanctioned four ICC officials, including Guillou, for authorizing the arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing both officials of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.

"It's sadly he (Guillou) is not the only person linked to the International Criminal Court who has been placed under unilateral sanctions," Dujarric said.

He emphasized that while the ICC operates independently and is not part of the UN Secretariat, the Court plays a vital role in the international legal order.

"We don't believe that it's members should be targeted by unilateral sanctions, which, as I think, as the article says, and as we know, have a deep impact on people and their families," he added.

The ICC has faced increasing political pressure in recent years, particularly when its investigations or arrest warrants touch on powerful states or their allies. UN officials have repeatedly argued that attempts to undermine the Court threaten broader efforts to ensure accountability for the world's most serious crimes.