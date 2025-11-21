Israeli army kills Palestinian man, detains 2 others in West Bank raids

The Israeli army killed a Palestinian man on Friday evening and detained two others in separate raids in the occupied West Bank.

The Health Ministry said that Mohammed Shatyeh, 24, was killed by Israeli fire in the village of Tell, west of Nablus, and his body was withheld by Israeli forces.

Army forces raided the village, stormed the family home of Shatyeh, and shot him dead inside before withholding his body, Naaman Ramadan, head of the Tell village council, told Anadolu.

Ramadan said the army summoned Shatyeh's father, who confirmed his son had died before troops carried the body away in a military vehicle and withdrew from the area.

He added that Shatyeh was a member of the Palestinian police.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said in a statement that Israeli forces blocked its crews from reaching the man at the time he was shot.

In another raid, Israeli forces arrested a young man after surrounding his home on the edge of al-Far'a refugee camp, south of Tubas, according to Kamel Bani Odeh, head of the Palestinian Prisoner Society's office in Tubas.

Israeli forces also detained another young man from Khirbet Humsa al-Fouqa in the northern Jordan Valley.

Mu'taz Bisharat, the official responsible for the Jordan Valley file in Tubas, told Anadolu that the army raided the area and arrested a 19-year-old man and took him to a nearby military base.

The Israeli army has escalated its attacks in the occupied West Bank since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023.

At least 1,079 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 11,000 others injured in attacks by the army and illegal settlers in the occupied territory. More than 20,500 people have also been arrested.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.