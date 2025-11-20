Ultra-processed foods threaten global health, experts warn

Three major studies published in The Lancet reveal that ultra-processed foods are displacing traditional diets worldwide , reducing nutrition quality and contributing to the rise of chronic diseases. Experts urge governments and societies to take immediate action.

Ultra-processed foods are industrially produced products that often contain no natural ingredients and include cosmetic additives. Examples include soft drinks, chips, and many breakfast cereals.

PROBLEM IS CORPORATE POWER, NOT PERSONAL WILL

Experts say the issue is not a lack of individual willpower, but the influence of a powerful global food industry. The research shows ultra-processed foods have been increasing for years in many countries. In the US, UK, Canada, and Australia, roughly half of daily energy intake comes from these products.

Studies indicate these foods are high in sugar and saturated fat, low in fiber and essential vitamins and minerals, and lead to excessive calorie intake. A review of 104 long-term studies found 92 linked ultra-processed foods to obesity, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, Crohn's disease, depression, and early death.

Clinical trials show that these foods cause adults to consume 500–800 extra calories per day and encourage fast, uncontrolled eating.

POLİCY RECOMMENDATıONS

Researchers suggest four main policy areas governments could implement:

Product regulation: Reformulation alone (like replacing sugar with sweeteners) is insufficient; additives should be limited, and processing-level labeling introduced. Food environment regulation: Front-of-pack warning labels; protect under-18s from all food advertising, including digital; at least 20% tax on sugary drinks and selected ultra-processed foods; remove ultra-processed foods from schools, hospitals, and public spaces; reduce shelf space for ultra-processed items. Limit corporate power: Monitor sales portfolios, strengthen anti-monopoly rules, and prevent market dominance via taxation. Agriculture and supply chain reform: Shift support from single crops like corn, soy, and sugar toward healthier production; align environmental policies with nutrition goals.

GLOBAL HEALTH CALL

Experts argue that success requires coordinated policy packages and international cooperation. The research warns that ultra-processed food companies use lobbying and delay strategies similar to the tobacco and fossil fuel industries.

The study concludes: "Without urgent action, ultra-processed foods will continue to rise, harming health, the economy, culture, and the planet. The time to act is now."