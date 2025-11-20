Trump to meet New York City mayor-elect Mamdani at White House on Friday

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he will meet with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani at the White House on Friday.

"Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran 'Kwame' Mamdani, has asked for a meeting. We have agreed that this meeting will take place at the Oval Office on Friday, November 21st. Further details to follow!" Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

Mamdani, the first Muslim and South Asian mayor of the nation's largest city, defeated former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa in New York's general election early this month following a progressive campaign centered on affordability and social services.

During the campaign, Trump repeatedly attacked the 34-year-old democratic socialist, calling him a "communist," endorsing his opponent Cuomo and warning that he could cut federal funding to New York City if Mamdani won.

Mamdani reiterated earlier this month that he is open to speaking with Trump but would reject any conversation that comes "at the expense of New Yorkers."





