Russia, US discuss possibility of another prisoner exchange

Russia and the US discussed the possibility of another prisoner exchange, Russian Presidential Envoy Kirill Dmitriev has said.

This issue had also been raised during his visit to the US between Oct. 24 and 26, Dmitriev said in an interview with US media outlet Axios published on Tuesday.

"I met with some US officials and members of President Donald Trump's team to discuss several humanitarian issues, such as possible prisoner exchanges being worked on by the American side," he told the portal.

An unnamed American official confirmed this information to Axios, but added that, despite Washington's readiness, immediate results from these negotiations are not expected.

Citing sources, who claimed to Axios that Dmitriev discussed prisoner exchanges specifically with US special envoy Steve Witkoff, although no concrete agreements were reached.

On Aug. 1, 2024, Russia and Western countries carried out a large-scale prisoner swap—the biggest since the Cold War era.

Ten Russian nationals who had been imprisoned abroad, including in the US, Germany, Norway, Poland, and Slovenia, including two children, returned home.