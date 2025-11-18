News World Pro-Palestinian activists daub red paint on German Chancellery

On Tuesday, pro-Palestinian activists painted the word "perpetrator" (German: Täter) on the façade of the German Chancellor's offices in Berlin.

DPA WORLD Published November 18,2025

Pro-Palestinian activists painted the façade of the German chancellor's offices in Berlin with the word "perpetrator" (German: Täter) on Tuesday.



The police said a 26-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman painted the word on the wall of the building with red paint at about 10:20 am (0920 GMT).



A video of the incident was also circulating on social media.



A group called Peacefully against Genocide (in English) claimed responsibility for the action.



The German government had "blood on its hands" for its ties to Israel, said a caption on the video.



The two people involved were detained but have since been released. Criminal charges have been filed.



By the early afternoon, there were no longer any signs of paint on the façade.



Five days ago, activists hung up a pro-Palestinian banner at the iconic Brandenburg Gate, not far from the Chancellery.



The same group claimed responsibility for that incident.



In July this year, activists spread blood-red paint with their hands on the facade of the Chancellery. On that occasion, the perpetrators came from the New Generation organization, which emerged from the Last Generation climate group.











