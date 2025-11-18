Man who threatened US President Trump, vice president sentenced to 2 years

A Michigan man who shares the same initials and first name as the US vice president and threatened to kill President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance was sentenced Monday to two years in federal prison, the US Department of Justice said.

According to the department, James Donald Vance Jr., 67, posted messages on social media threatening to kill Trump and Vance.

In his posts, Vance Jr. wrote that he did not care whether he died or spent the rest of his life in prison.

He pleaded guilty to threatening to kill or injure the president and vice president.

A federal court in Michigan sentenced him to two years in prison.

Separately, on Oct. 20, Richard Spring was sentenced to 18 months in prison and fined $2,000 for threatening to kill Trump.





