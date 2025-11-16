China slams Philippines over its joint drills with US, Japan

China on Sunday slammed the Philippines after the Southeast Asian country conducted joint maritime drills with the US and Japan.

The Chinese military called on the Philippines to immediately halt provocative actions and avoid further escalating tensions in the South China Sea, according to state-run Xinhua News.

Tian Junli, spokesman for the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command, issued the statement after the Philippines conducted "joint patrols" with countries from outside the region, which, according to China, "undermined peace and stability in the region."

The PLA Southern Theater Command had carried out a routine patrol in the South China Sea on Friday, organizing a bomber formation, the spokesperson added.

Beijing's remarks came after the Philippines' joint naval drills with the United States Indo-Pacific Command and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force on Nov. 14-15 in the South China Sea.

According to a statement from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the exercise featured a series of coordinated maritime and aerial operations with the participation of various naval vessels.

These drills reflected the Philippines' "commitment to safeguarding the nation's sovereign rights and advancing collective defense readiness alongside trusted partners," the statement shared on US social media company X said.

"These engagements highlight not only the Philippines' steadfast resolve to defend its maritime domains but also its shared commitment with partners to strengthen deterrence, enhance interoperability, and uphold freedom of navigation under a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific," the statement added.





