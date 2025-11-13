Kenya says over 200 of its nationals have joined Russian forces

Kenya said Wednesday that more than 200 of its nationals are fighting for Russia in its war against Ukraine, warning that recruitment networks remain active and continue to target Kenyans for enlistment.

"Reports suggest that over two hundred Kenyans may have joined the Russian military, with some being former members of Kenya's disciplined services," Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said in a statement published on the Foreign Ministry's website.

Ukraine said last week that more than 1,400 citizens from three dozen African countries are fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine, with some recruited through deception.

Calling the situation extremely worrying, Mudavadi urged citizens to exercise caution toward overseas job offers that appear unrealistically attractive.

Last week, Kenyan President William Ruto, in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, requested the release of Kenyans detained in the conflict zone.

In a statement issued by South Africa's Presidency on Nov. 6, it was announced that efforts were underway through diplomatic channels to repatriate 17 South Africans who had been persuaded to become mercenaries with promises of high salaries and were stranded on the battlefield in Ukraine's Donbas region.