Unexploded Israeli ordnance kills child in southern Gaza

A Palestinian child was killed in the Gaza Strip after an unexploded ordnance left behind by the Israeli army detonated, media reports said Saturday.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing sources, reported that the explosion occurred in the southern city of Khan Younis.

Unexploded munitions used by the Israeli army during attacks on Gaza continue to pose a grave threat to Palestinians.

Although a ceasefire has halted active hostilities, remnants of the war left by Israeli forces are still claiming lives.

According to Palestinian government data, 20,000 unexploded shells and rockets remain scattered across Gaza, and clearing them could take between 20 and 30 years. Authorities also note that the entry of equipment for demining operations has not been permitted.

Gaza, now resembling an open minefield, poses particular danger to children who are the most vulnerable group because they are often unaware of the deadly risks the munitions pose.





