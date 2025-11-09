Latin American and Caribbean States-EU summit to kick off in Colombia

In this handout picture released by Colombia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Colombia's President Gustavo Petro speaks during the plenary session of the CELAC-EU Summit in Santa Marta, Colombia, on November 9, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The 4th Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) - European Union (EU) Summit will begin on Nov. 9-10 in Santa Marta, Colombia, with participation from 27 EU countries and 33 CELAC member states.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro told reporters that the summit will address key issues of global concern.

He said he expects the summit to make Europe and Latin America, and the Caribbean a democratic guide for humanity, emphasizing the need for unity to oppose and address all forms of "barbarity."

The summit aims to strengthen cooperation among member countries, and plans to deepen trade and investment ties in areas such as green transition, digitalization, diversification of production chains, and supply security, according to Colombian media.

Security and social policy issues are expected to feature on the agenda, covering topics such as organized crime, drug and human trafficking, migration management, regional development, fair taxation, and inter-municipal cooperation.

At the end of the summit, the adoption of the "Santa Marta Declaration 2025" is expected, setting out shared goals for the two regions.