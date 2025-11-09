BELGIAN FOREIGN MINISTERS FLIGHT MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING EN ROUTE TO CELAC–EU SUMMIT

A Belgian Air Force Falcon 7X carrying Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot and a parliamentary delegation to the CELAC-EU summit in Colombia was reportedly forced to make an emergency landing on the Caribbean island of Sint Maarten on Saturday following an engine malfunction.

The aircraft, registered OO-FAE, had already been forced to turn back earlier in the day while flying over the UK due to a fuel system problem, the Belga news agency reported Sunday. After undergoing repairs and checks at Melsbroek Air Base, the jet departed again and completed its first leg to Terceira in the Azores without incident.

Midway through the second leg to Santa Marta, Colombia, the pilot detected a new technical issue and announced a precautionary diversion for safety reasons. The aircraft landed safely in Sint Maarten, where emergency services were on standby, according to the report.

The delegation spent the night on the island while awaiting alternative transport.

The delay meant Prevot missed the summit's opening session and several bilateral meetings. His spokesperson, according to the report, said the recurrent technical failures of government aircraft are "damaging to Belgium's credibility," renewing calls to purchase new planes.