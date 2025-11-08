US Senate Democratic leader proposes plan to reopen government

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer proposed a new plan Friday to reopen the federal government while extending Affordable Care Act (ACA) premium tax credits.

"Democrats have said we must address the health care crisis, but Republicans have repeatedly said they won't negotiate to lower the health care costs until the government reopens. So, let's find a path to honor both positions," Schumer said on the Senate floor on day 38 of the shutdown.

"We'd like to offer a simple proposal that would reopen the government and extend the ACA premium tax credits simultaneously, and then have the opportunity to start negotiating longer-term solutions to health care costs. Let's do all there," he said.

Democrats are ready to clear the way to "quickly" pass a government funding bill that includes health care affordability, Schumer added.

"(Senate Majority) Leader (John) Thune just needs to add a clean one-year extension of the ACA tax credits to the CR (continuing resolution) so that we can immediately address rising health care costs. That's not a negotiation, it's an extension of current law ... We also offer this, let's create a bipartisan committee that will continue negotiations after the government reopens," he added.

But Republicans swiftly dismissed the proposal, with Thune calling it a "nonstarter" that "doesn't even get close," while Lindsey Graham labeled it "terrible" and "political terrorism."

Separately, Thune said the upper chamber is likely to continue working through the weekend.

President Donald Trump urged the Senate to remain in session until lawmakers reach an agreement to end the "Democrat Shutdown," warning Republicans to eliminate the filibuster if negotiations fail.

"The United States Senate should not leave town until they have a Deal to end the Democrat Shutdown. If they can't reach a Deal, the Republicans should terminate the Filibuster, immediately, and take care of our Great American Workers!" he wrote on Truth Social.

The longest shutdown in American history began Oct. 1 after a breakdown in negotiations on federal spending priorities. Thousands of federal workers have since been furloughed, working without pay, while government services have been curtailed or suspended.