UK envoy praises Türkiye’s ‘critical’ role in Syria

Jill Morris, the United Kingdom's envoy to Ankara, said Friday that Türkiye's role in developments in Syria has been "absolutely critical," adding that the UK "pays tribute to the role of Türkiye's leadership."

Speaking at the Bosphorus Summit in Istanbul, Morris said the pace of change in Syria "away from conflict is very encouraging."

"We welcome the Syrian government steps towards political transition, including holding indirect elections," she said, noting that transparency and inclusion are essential to win the confidence of the Syrian people.

"Against this backdrop of increasing global conflict and polarization the United Kingdom and Turkey steadfast NATO allies at either end of the European continent, we're deepening our collaboration to tackle together these shared these shared challenges," she said.

GAZA

Turning to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Morris said the world has witnessed a disastrous conflict "that has resulted in unfathomable human suffering."

"But thankfully, we are now at a moment of hope thanks to the leadership of President Trump and the invaluable role played by Egypt, by Qatar, in developing the Gaza peace deal," she said. "There's no denying the challenges that remain. But with hostages being reunited with their families, more humanitarian aid now entering Gaza."

She said the first stage of a cease-fire offers an opportunity for Palestinians "to begin to build a better future free from conflict," adding: "So we must now seize this opportunity that the ceasefire provides by developing transitional security arrangements, supporting the reform program."

Morris said the UK remains committed to supporting Gaza through humanitarian assistance, the deployment of staff to the civil-military coordination center, and partnership with the international community and the private sector to mobilize investment for reconstruction.