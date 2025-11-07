Trump says Kazakhstan has agreed to join Abraham Accords

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that Kazakhstan has agreed to formally enter into the series of normalization deals he has brokered between Israel and Muslim-majority nations.

"Kazakhstan is the first Country of my Second Term to join the Abraham Accords, the first of many. This is a major step forward in building bridges across the World," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"Today, more Nations are lining up to embrace Peace and Prosperity through my Abraham Accords. We will soon announce a Signing Ceremony to make it official, and there are many more Countries trying to join this club of strength. So much more to come in uniting Countries for Stability and Growth — Real progress, real results," he added.

Trump is slated to host Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the leaders of four other Central Asian nations at the White House for dinner later Thursday evening.

The Abraham Accords are normalization agreements signed between Israel and several Muslim-majority countries during Trump's first term. Prior to Kazakhstan's entry, four nations had joined the peace agreements: Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates.

It is unclear exactly what Kazakhstan's entry into the Abraham Accords changes. Unlike the other nations, Kazakhstan has long held diplomatic ties with Israel and recognized the country in 1992, shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union.





