Suspicious white powder package sickens several at US military base

Authorities in the US are investigating a suspicious package containing white powder sent to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, which left several individuals ill and requiring hospital treatment, CNN reported.

Citing a statement from Joint Base Andrews, CNN reported on Thursday that a building on the base was evacuated after someone opened the suspicious package.

A security perimeter was established around the building, and after teams found that there was no immediate threat, the case was handed over to the Office of Special Investigations (OSI).

According to two sources familiar with the investigation, multiple individuals were sent to the base's medical facility after the package was opened.

One source stated that teams did not detect anything dangerous at the scene, yet the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities have not disclosed the extent of the illness and how many people were affected.

The sources said that political propaganda materials allegedly found inside the package are also being evaluated as part of the investigation.





