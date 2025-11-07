Peru declares Mexico’s Sheinbaum persona non grata amid tensions

Peru escalated tensions with Mexico on Thursday after its Congress declared Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum persona non grata following her decision to grant political asylum to an ex-Peruvian leader.

After Sheinbaum reaffirmed her decision to grant asylum to former Peruvian Prime Minister Betssy Chavez, Peru's government, led by Foreign Minister Hugo de Zela, announced that it was severing all diplomatic relations with Mexico.

Mexico and Peru have a tense relationship stemming from Mexico's support for former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo after his December 2022 ousting and arrest after he attempted an unconstitutional self-coup d'état by announcing the dissolution of Congress, establishing an emergency government to rule by decree and calling for new elections just hours before Congress was scheduled to hold a third impeachment vote against him.

Mexico granted asylum to Castillo's wife and children, which led Peru to expel Mexico's ambassador.

Chavez, who is currently sheltering in the residence of the Mexican embassy in the Peruvian capital Lima, was recognized by Mexico as a politically persecuted person -- a status protected under international law.

The Mexican government, under both Sheinbaum and her predecessor Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, has consistently expressed support for Castillo's embattled administration since his impeachment and arrest.

"We decided to grant asylum to Ms. Chavez, as she has stated that she has been a victim of violations of her procedural rights and political persecution," Sheinbaum said during a press conference.

During the same briefing, Raquel Serur Smeke, Undersecretary for Latin America and the Caribbean, defended the institution of asylum as one of Mexico's "most noble traditions," recalling historical figures who have been granted refuge in the country such as Cuban writer Jose Marti, exiled Soviet leader Leon Trotsky, Guatemalan Nobel laureate Rigoberta Menchu and former Bolivian President Evo Morales.

"Any foreign person whose life, integrity or freedom is in danger because of their ideas or political activities may request political asylum in Mexico," Serur added.





