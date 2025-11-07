EU to soon 'transpose' UN decision on delisting Syrian president, minister

The European Commission on Friday said the EU will soon mirror a recent UN Security Council decision to remove Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Khattab from its sanctions list.

Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni told reporters at the daily press briefing in Brussels that the bloc "takes note" of the UN Security Council resolution delisting two Syrian officials.

"As with any measure by the UN Security Council, this decision is going to be transposed at the EU level shortly," he said.

El Anouni also recalled that the EU lifted all economic sanctions on Syria on May 27.

"This decision of ours last May to lift EU sanctions is proof of our own efforts to support an inclusive political transition in Syria as well as its swift social and economic recovery, reconstruction and stabilization," he added.

He stressed that the EU "remains committed to supporting a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led and Syrian-owned transition to help build a better future for all Syrians."

While all sectoral restrictive measures were lifted, he noted that those based on security grounds, including arms-related measures, remain in place.

On Thursday, the UN Security Council adopted a draft resolution to remove Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Khattab from the sanctions list.

The US-drafted resolution received 14 votes, with an abstention from China.





