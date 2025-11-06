Algeria, Tunisia discuss strengthening cooperation in Libya

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune met Wednesday with Tunisian Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Nafti to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and accelerate efforts toward a political solution in Libya through tripartite consultations among neighboring countries.

Tebboune received Nafti at El Mouradia Palace ahead of a trilateral consultation meeting on Libya bringing together Tunisia, Algeria and Egypt, according to a statement from the Tunisian Foreign Ministry.

Nafti emphasized Tunisia's pride in its strong fraternal and cooperative ties with Algeria, noting his country's commitment to maintaining coordination and ongoing consultations with Algiers to serve the interests of both peoples and strengthen security and stability in the region.

Both sides underlined the importance of adopting a Libyan-led approach to achieve a lasting political settlement that preserves Libya's unity and stability.

They also highlighted the role of the UN-backed tripartite consultation mechanism between neighboring countries to coordinate positions and support an effective and neutral contribution to Libya's political process.

Nafti is set to attend the tripartite meeting in Algiers alongside his Egyptian and Algerian counterparts, Badr Abdelatty and Ahmed Attaf.

According to Egypt's Foreign Ministry, the tripartite mechanism between Egypt, Tunisia and Algeria was first launched in 2017 but was suspended in 2019.



