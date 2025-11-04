TURKISH STOCK EXCHANGE FLAT AT TUESDAYS OPEN

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Tuesday at 11,049,93 points, down slightly 0.09% or 10.45 points from the previous close.

On Monday, the BIST 100 rose 0.81% to close at 11,060.39 points, with a daily transaction volume of 164 billion Turkish liras ($3.9 billion).

As of 10.10 am local time (0715GMT), exchange rates stood at 42.0990 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 48.5700 to the euro, and 55.2880 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $3,987.20, while Brent crude oil was trading at $64.50 per barrel.





