TURKISH STOCK EXCHANGE FLAT AT TUESDAYS OPEN

Türkiye's BIST 100 opened slightly lower on Tuesday at 11,049.93 points, down 0.09% from the previous close. The Turkish lira traded at 42.10 to the dollar, while gold was priced at $3,987.20 per ounce and Brent crude at $64.50 per barrel.

Published November 04,2025
Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Tuesday at 11,049,93 points, down slightly 0.09% or 10.45 points from the previous close.

On Monday, the BIST 100 rose 0.81% to close at 11,060.39 points, with a daily transaction volume of 164 billion Turkish liras ($3.9 billion).

As of 10.10 am local time (0715GMT), exchange rates stood at 42.0990 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 48.5700 to the euro, and 55.2880 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $3,987.20, while Brent crude oil was trading at $64.50 per barrel.